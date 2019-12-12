Peter Bellew claims he averted safety finding against Ryanair

Safety regulators “screamed and shouted” at Ryanair representatives during a meeting to discuss the sacking of four cabin crew last year, the HIgh Court heard on Thursday.

The airline dismissed the crew for refusing to fly from Cologne to Palma. Ryanair maintains that this happened following an internal investigation and disciplinary procedure.

The Irish carrier’s outgoing chief operations officer, Peter Bellew, told the court that the Irish Aviation Authority (IAA), the State’s airline safety regulator. was unhappy with the incident.

He recalled that authority officials partially investigated the incident before calling a meeting with Ryanair representatives that he attended on August 1 2018.

Mr Bellew described the meeting as the most difficult he had ever attended with a safety authority. “I had never heard a regulator screaming and shouting at airline management before,” he said.

Mr Bellew maintained that the IAA was going to make a safety finding against Ryanair, but that he convinced its officials this was unwarranted. Instead he said, the authority and airline agreed a new protocol for dealing with such incidents in the future.

He told the court that, after the crew had refused to fly, Ryanair group chief executive, Michael O’Leary, who was duty executive at the time, had contacted Mr Bellew, who was holidaying in Florida, and said that he would fly the crew to Dublin and sack them.

Ryanair maintains that only the commander – the flight captain – has the discretion to decide not to fly and that this did not happen in this case.

European airline safety regulations allow commanders the discretion not to fly where unforeseen circumstances, such as delays caused by adverse weather or air traffic control problems, could cause fatigue.

Ryanair told the court last week that complaints made by the crew were found to be baseless and they only raised the fatigue issue with regulators “post the event”.

Mr Bellew said Mr O’Leary told him to attend the IAA meeting even though this was not part of his responsibilities.

Ryanair is suing Mr Bellew to prevent him joining rival Easyjet as chief operating officer next month. The airline maintains that he signed an agreement barring him from joining any competitor for a year after leaving the company when he accepted 100,000 share options in the carrier in 2018.

Mr Bellew dismissed those options as “obsolete and worthless” in his evidence on Thursday. He says the non-compete agreement is null and void and denies breach of contract.