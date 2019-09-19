Pembroke Capital directors share $3.2m pay pot

Five directors at Irish-based aircraft leasing company, Pembroke Capital last year shared a pay pot of $3.2 million (€2.9 million).

Accounts just filed with the Companies Office by Pembroke Capital Ltd and subsidiaries show the five directors received the remuneration as the firm posted record pretax profits of $6.95 million.

The directors are listed as William McCallum, Roselyne Renel, Chris Helme along with Irish men, Kieran Corr and Peter Moylan.

The return to profit after a loss of $26.67 million in 2017 came in spite of revenues declining by 20 per cent from $167 million to $132.9 million.

The company recorded an impairment charge of $18 million.

The directors’ pay was 5.5 per cent higher than in 2017, but the number of directors increased from four to five last September.

Pembroke Capital’s 45 employees shared pay of $10.9 million. In addition, share-based payments to staff increased from $41,000 to $3.1 million.