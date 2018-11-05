Passenger traffic at Ryanair up 7% despite cancellations

Passenger traffic at budget airline Ryanair was up 7 per cent to 12.6 million in October compared with the same month last year, despite the cancellation of hundreds of flights due to industrial action and adverse weather conditions, the company has said.

Ryanair said load factor, a measure of how full its planes are, stood at 96 per cent for the period.

Ryanair owns a 75 per cent stake in low-cost airline Laudamotion, which was founded by former Formula One champion Niki Lauda.

When passengers carried by Lauda were taken into account, total traffic rose 11 per cent to 13.1 million for October. Lauda traffic was 500,000 customers with a 89 per cent load factor.

Ryanair spokesman Kenny Jacobs said 80 per cent of flights during the month arrived at their destinations on time.

“During October, we were forced to cancel just over 300 flights because of a five day airport handler strike at Brussels Zaventem, some adverse weather [such as] winter storms, and continuing air traffic controller staff shortages in the UK, Germany and France,” he said.

“We operated over 71,400 scheduled flights with over 80 per cent of these flights arriving on time.”