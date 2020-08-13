Pandemic pushes holiday company TUI to €1.1bn loss

TUI, the world’s largest tourism company, sunk to a €1.1 billion loss in its third quarter as the Covid-19 pandemic stopped it providing holidays, and said it had made progress with a cost cutting programme.

The company, which resumed holidays again in mid-June and said demand had returned, secured a second credit line from the German government on Wednesday, helping bolster its liquidity after Covid-19 wiped out revenues for three months.

TUI’s underlying EBIT loss of €1.1 billion for the three months to June 30th compared to the €102.3 million it made in the same period last year. – Reuters