Operating profit at Aer Lingus owner IAG up 20%

Airline group’s chief executive Willie Walsh welcomes ‘another strong quarter’

Colin Gleeson

IAG chief executive Willie Walsh welcomes ‘another strong quarter’. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

IAG chief executive Willie Walsh welcomes ‘another strong quarter’. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

 

Operating profit at Aer Lingus owner IAG rose more than 20 per cent to € 1.5 billion before exceptional items for the nine months to September 30th, 2017, up from items € 1.2 billion during the same period last year.

The company’s results note Aer Lingus continued its expansion across the North Atlantic with the full impact of new routes launched last year to Los Angeles, Newark and Hartford and the launch of services to Miami last month.

The average number of employees at AIG was up marginally while productivity increased 2.2 per cent with improvements at British Airways, Iberia and Aer Lingus.

Non-fuel unit costs before exceptional items for the quarter were down 1.7 per cent, but up 2.5 per cent on a constant currency basis.

Fuel unit costs before exceptional items for the quarter were down 7.5 per cent, but down 8.4 per cent at constant currency.

Operating profit before exceptional items for the period was € 2.43 billion, which was up 26.9 per cent from the € 1.9 billion last year.

The company had cash of € 7.5 billion at September 30th, 2017.

Chief executive Willie Walsh said: “We’re reporting another strong quarter with an operating profit up 20.7 per cent to € 1.4 billion before exceptional items.

“All our companies performed well. Passenger unit revenue was up 2.2 per cent at constant currency boosted by improvements in the Spanish and Latin American markets. Our commercial performance was good despite underlying disruption from severe weather and terrorism.

“IAG Cargo improved in the quarter due to stronger Asia Pacific demand compared to last year. We’re pleased to announce an interim dividend of 12.5 euro cents per share.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.