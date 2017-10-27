Operating profit at Aer Lingus owner IAG up 20%

Operating profit at Aer Lingus owner IAG rose more than 20 per cent to € 1.5 billion before exceptional items for the nine months to September 30th, 2017, up from items € 1.2 billion during the same period last year.

The company’s results note Aer Lingus continued its expansion across the North Atlantic with the full impact of new routes launched last year to Los Angeles, Newark and Hartford and the launch of services to Miami last month.

The average number of employees at AIG was up marginally while productivity increased 2.2 per cent with improvements at British Airways, Iberia and Aer Lingus.

Non-fuel unit costs before exceptional items for the quarter were down 1.7 per cent, but up 2.5 per cent on a constant currency basis.

Fuel unit costs before exceptional items for the quarter were down 7.5 per cent, but down 8.4 per cent at constant currency.

Operating profit before exceptional items for the period was € 2.43 billion, which was up 26.9 per cent from the € 1.9 billion last year.

The company had cash of € 7.5 billion at September 30th, 2017.

Chief executive Willie Walsh said: “We’re reporting another strong quarter with an operating profit up 20.7 per cent to € 1.4 billion before exceptional items.

“All our companies performed well. Passenger unit revenue was up 2.2 per cent at constant currency boosted by improvements in the Spanish and Latin American markets. Our commercial performance was good despite underlying disruption from severe weather and terrorism.

“IAG Cargo improved in the quarter due to stronger Asia Pacific demand compared to last year. We’re pleased to announce an interim dividend of 12.5 euro cents per share.”