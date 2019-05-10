Operating profit at Aer Lingus owner IAG plummets 60%

Operating profit at Aer Lingus owner IAG plummeted more than 60 per cent during the first three months of the year compared to the same period last year, the company’s quarterly results show.

IAG, which is run by chief executive Willie Walsh, saw operating profit fall to €135 million, which represented a decrease of €205 million versus 2018.

The company said the loss was mainly driven mainly by fuel headwinds, market capacity impacting yield and the timing of Easter.

Elsewhere, passenger unit revenue for the quarter was down 0.8 per cent, while non-fuel unit costs before exceptional items for the quarter were up 0.8 per cent.

Fuel unit costs for the quarter were up 15.8 per cent, and net foreign exchange operating profit impact for the quarter was adverse €61 million.

The company had cash of €7.5 billion at March 31st was up €1.2 billion on December 31st, 2018.

IAG said profit after tax before exceptional items was €70 million, which was a drop of 62.6 per cent. Adjusted earnings per share were down 57.5 per cent.

IAG chief Willie Walsh welcomed the fact the company remained profitable during the period.

“In a quarter when European airlines were significantly affected by fuel and foreign exchange headwinds, market capacity impacting yield and the timing of Easter, we remained profitable and are reporting an operating profit of €135 million,” he said.

In terms of outlook, IAG expects its 2019 operating profit before exceptional items to be in line with 2018 at current fuel prices and exchange rates.

Passenger unit revenue is expected to be flat and non-fuel unit cost is expected to improve. “We expect passenger unit revenue at constant currency to improve for the remainder of the year,” said the company.

IAG announced that it did not intend to make an offer for Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA and consequently sold its 3.93 per cent shareholding.

IAG placed an order for 18 Boeing 777-9 aircraft, plus 24 options, for British Airways, to replace 14 Boeing 747-400s and four Boeing 777-200s between 2022 and 2025. Each aircraft will be fitted with 325 seats in four cabins.

The company said fuel costs increased 22.8 per cent from higher average fuel prices net of hedging, mainly due to hedging profits in 2018 not repeated in 2019. The introduction of new fleet “continued to drive efficiencies”.

Supplier costs increased by 8.6 per cent. Ownership costs increased 6.2 per cent on the previous year, with the number of aircraft in service grew from 551 to 582. Ownership costs on a unit basis were broadly in line with 2018.