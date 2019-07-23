Open worth £100m to economy, Tourism NI estimates

Northern Ireland could enjoy an economic hole-in-one worth an estimated £100 million (€110 million) from the 148th Open at Royal Portrush, according to the government agency Tourism NI, which has revised up earlier economic estimates following the sell-out event.

The agency, which markets Northern Ireland as a tourist destination to domestic tourists, also believes that the success of the event, which was the first Open to completely sell out, and the biggest Open event to be held outside St Andrews, will help it hit targets of growing the value of golf tourism in the North to £50 million by next year.

The number of golf visitors to Northern Ireland has grown to around 125,000 each year according to latest industry figures and it is estimated the average spend of a visitor on a golf holiday is now worth around £2,228 to the economy.

John McGrillen, chief executive of Tourism NI, believes that the Open has been “ground breaking” for the tourist economy in Northern Ireland and will help to create new opportunities for local businesses – and not just the North’s 95 golf clubs – “in the decades ahead”.

An estimated 237,750 spectators attended the Open, which was won by County Offaly native Shane Lowry.

According to Tourism NI broadcast coverage of the championship also reached 600 million households across the globe

Mr McGrillen believes that because Northern Ireland delivered for organisers Royal Portrush will remain on the Open rota.