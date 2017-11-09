Opel plans to turn a profit by 2020

Opel has presented its plan for a financial turnaround under its new French owners, PSA Group, which also controls the Peugeot, Citroen, and DS brands. Exactly 100 days after the closing of the deal, whereby PSA took control of Opel (and British sister brand Vauxhall) from General Motors, the German car maker’s chief executive officer, Michael Lohscheller, has outlined how profitability can be returned to the company.

“Very importantly - and I want to address this at the very beginning” said Mr Lohscheller, “our objective is to achieve our goals without plant closures and without forced redundancies in Europe thanks to strong improvements in competitiveness. Opel and Vauxhall need to change.”

The plan calls for all future Opel products to transfer from their current GM-based parts, platforms, and engines, starting with the new Combo van next year, and the all-important new Corsa small hatchback in 2019. The new Corsa has already been delayed to allow it to switch to sharing a chassis with the Peugeot 208 and Citroen C3, and will be a key driver in any plan to return Opel to profit.

Opel most recently posted a loss of €214 million for the second quarter of 2017, and has been a consistent loss-maker under GM ownership for many years. The PACE plan calls for €1.1 billion in savings by 2020, and another €1.7 billion by 2026. Most of those savings will come from a trimming of the supply chain, and a reduction in the number of platforms (the component sets used for each type of vehicle) used from nine to two.

The plan aims to reduce Opel’s break-even sales figure to 800,000 cars in a year, slightly less than its worst year ever, 2013. By 2020, Lohscheller wants Opel to have a two per cent operating margin, rising to six per cent by 2026. By comparison, VW currently has a four per cent margin, while Peugeot and Citroen share a margin of just over seven per cent.

One of the big questions marks lies over the position of Opel’s two factories in the UK - the Ellesmere Port in Wales, which builds the Astra, and Luton which builds the Vivaro van. The future of both plants has come under scrutiny more than once, and the uncertainty caused by Brexit has put both plants in the spotlight once more. Lohscheller has set out plans to reduce the number of imports from other global factories (some Opel models are currently built in GM plants in Korea for example) which should drive up the utilisation of its European factories, but he also said that “status quo is not an option in manufacturing and our goal is to enhance competitiveness as we want to bring Opel/Vauxhall plants to industry benchmarks. We target to improve efficiency of our manufacturing and logistics by more than € 400 per car by 2020.” That €400 figure could easily be blown out of the water by any post-Brexit tariffs, so the UK factories will be feeling the heat.

Wherever they may be built, Opel will launch nine new models between now and 2020, with a further promise to drive up the electrification of the model range, ensuring that all Opel cars will be available with an electric or hybrid version by 2024. There was also a commitment to ensure that Opel (and Vauxhall) will retain a distinct design identity to keep the brands separate from Peugeot, Citroen, and DS, but its unlikely that, in the short term, Opel will be allowed much room for unique engineering solutions.

So far this year, Opel’s Irish sales have fallen by 16.8 per cent, to 6,497 cars and a market share of 4.98 per cent. The brand has fallen from its traditional top-four sales position in the market, to a low of ninth in the sales charts.