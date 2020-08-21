Occupancy rates at Irish hotels sharply decline

While more people have taken so-called “staycations” over the summer, occupancy rates at Irish hotels were two-thirds lower in July than for the same month a year ago, industry figures show.

The Irish hotel sector’s performance during the month was mirrored across Europe with data from STR showing average occupancy rates down 66.4 per cent to 26.5 per cent.

While the three key metrics used by the industry body to measure performance were significantly higher for Ireland than in June, they were still much lower than they would typically be due to the Covid crisis.

Occupancy rates at Irish hotels during July was down 62.6 per cent to 32.6 per cent, the lowest level ever recorded for the month.

Revenue per available room (RevPar) - a metric which assesses a hotel’s ability to fill its available rooms at an average rate - was 71 per cent lower at €34.85.

The average daily rate (ADR) was down 24.6 per cent to €106.94 last month.

The decline in occupancy rates was even higher in Britain, falling 67.1 per cent to 28 per cent with RevPar falling 79 per cent to £18.67 and ADR, down 36.3 per cent to £66.74.

Across Europe, the average RevPar was 73.4 per cent lower to €25.51 with ADR down 20.9 per cent to €96.43.

Speaking at the end of July, Irish Hotels Federation president Elaina Fitzgerald Kane forecast occupancy levels of less than 30 per cent for the year as a whole as overseas visitors stay away.