O’Leary withheld share options for senior managers from Peter Bellew

Ryanair chief executive Michael O’Leary confirmed to the High Court on Thursday that he withheld share options offered to the airline’s senior managers from outgoing chief operating officer Peter Bellew this year.

The airline is taking legal action to prevent Mr Bellew, who is leaving the company, from joining rival Easyjet next month, saying he has signed an agreement barring him from joining any competitor for 12 months after leaving Ryanair.

Mr O’Leary confirmed that he told Mr Bellew in March that the chief operating officer would not be offered share options under a scheme approved by the Ryanair board’s remuneration committee unless he improved his performance in key areas over the coming six months.

He told the court that while the board committee approved share option schemes, he would withhold the offer from individuals if he felt that there were problems with their performance.

Ryanair had given Mr Bellew 100,000 options under a 2018 share scheme. The airline maintains that he signed the non-compete clause when he accepted this.

Mr Bellew argues that the agreement is null and void and has pledged to maintain his confidentiality obligations to Ryanair after joining Easyjet.

Mr O’Leary’s decision to withhold the 2019 offer prompted board and remuneration committee member Julie O’Neill to ask the chief executive if that meant Mr Bellew was no longer bound by the non-compete clause.

The 2019 scheme was meant to replace the options given to managers last year, as Ryanair’s shares have been trading below the 2018 option price of €14.40 a share.

Surrender options

The airline told staff in February that they would have to surrender the options granted in 2018 if they wanted to benefit from the scheme commenced this year.

Responding to questions from Mr Bellew’s senior counsel, Mr O’Leary said that staff did not actually surrender their 2018 options in February. He added that some managers chose not to take the 2019 offer and to keep their 2018 share options.

Ryanair maintains that the 2018 share option scheme still applies, and thus Mr Bellew’s non-compete clause still applies to him.

The share options were conditional on Ryanair hitting certain after-tax profits. However, Mr Justice Senan Allen restricted the media from reporting the target for the airline’s current financial year, which ends March 31st, 2020, as both Mr O’Leary and Ryanair’s senior counsel, Martin Hayden, argued that this would cause the airline to breach stock exchange rules.

Mr O’Leary said that the non-compete clause meant that Mr Bellew could not work for Ryanair’s principal competitor in Europe for 12 months after leaving the Irish carrier.

He also pointed out that the outgoing chief operations officer had “volumes” of confidential information on Ryanair.