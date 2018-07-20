Norwegian to fly Dublin-Canada next year and revive Cork-Providence route

Norwegian Air International will launch Dublin-Canada flights next summer and restore the Cork-Boston service that it is suspending this autumn, the carrier said on Friday.

The airline, an Irish-registered subsidiary of Norwegian Air Shuttle, launched its summer 2019 schedule, saying it will boost services from Cork, Dublin and Shannon airports by a total of 37 per cent.

Norwegian will begin flying for the first time from Dublin to Hamilton Airport in Canada, which is about 80km from Toronto, from March 31st next.

Hamilton has connections to a number of other Canadian destinations and is close to attractions such as Niagara Falls.

The carrier will increase flights from the capital to Providence, Rhode Island in the US, from five times a-week to once a-day. Norwegian will continue its twice-daily service from Dublin to Stewart International Airport in New York state.

Norwegian will revive its Cork-Providence flights next summer. The airline axed this service, originally launched as year-round, from November to March, due to low demand.

The airline intends increasing its summer service from Shannon to Stewart International to five flights a-week from three. Norwegian will maintain its four services a-week from the mid-western airport to Providence.

Thomas Ramdhal, Norwegian’s chief commercial officer, said the airline was increasing its services to meet demand.

“The market presents a clear opportunity to deliver more high-quality flights at lower fares for consumers on both sides of the Atlantic,” Mr Ramdhal added.