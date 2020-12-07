Norwegian’s creditors make no objection to High Court protection

Norwegian Air Shuttle’s creditors raised no objections to the troubled Scandinavian carrier seeking the Irish High Court’s protection on Monday.

The Oslo-based airline and five Irish subsidiaries, including Norwegian Air International and Arctic Aviation Assets, are asking Mr Justice Michael Quinn to confirm the provisional protection from creditors given last month, and to continue the appointment of Kieran Wallace of KPMG as examiner Norwegian owes creditors more than $5 billion (€4.1 billion ).

The group opted to seek protection in the Irish courts to allow it restructures as its 140 aircraft are held by companies based in the Republic.

Lawyers for key creditors including aircraft financiers, Dublin-headquartered Aercap and Bank of China Aviation, told the court that they were neutral on the application.

Dispute

Irish aircraft lessors Avolon which has leased three craft to the group, and SMBC, which has leased one craft to Norwegian, and manages six others on behalf of investors, also said they were neutral.

The court heard that Norwegian Air International, is in dispute with the Revenue Commissioners over €23 million. The State’s Tax Appeal Commission is currently dealing with the issue.

Creditors seeking a further $28 million in liabilities, including passenger refunds for flights cancelled earlier this year, have emerged since the Norwegian Air companies were granted provisional protection on November 18.

The hearing continues in the High Court.