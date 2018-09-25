Norwegian flies 250,000 on Dublin routes

Norwegian Air has flown 250,000 people from Dublin to New York state and Rhode Island since it launched its services 14 months ago.

The Scandinavian carrier last year launched services to Stewart International Airport in New York state and Providence Rhode Island in the US from several Irish cities.

Norwegian said on Tuesday that it has carried 250,000 people on its services between Dublin and the two US airports since the airline began flying the routes in July 2017.

The news comes just days after it emerged that it was cutting US flights from Belfast International Airport following a review of passenger demand.

Matthew Wood, Norwegian’s senior vice president, long-haul commercial, said reaching the 250,000 milestone out of Dublin highlighted the “huge demand” for low-cost transatlantic flights.

Vincent Harrison, Dublin Airport managing director, called it a “remarkable success story”.

Norwegian recently announced plans to add Hamilton Airport in eastern Canada to the destinations it will fly from Dublin next year.

The carrier launched cheap transatlantic flights to Stewart and Providence from Belfast, Cork, Dublin and Shannon last year.

It will end its Belfast services next month. Norwegian has already announced that it is cutting its Cork-Providence service back to summer only from all year round.

Norwegian also said at the weekend that it is cutting its Edinburgh, Scotland-US service, blaming high passenger charges.