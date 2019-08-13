Norwegian Air to discontinue transatlantic routes to and from Ireland

Up to 134 jobs are at risk after Norwegian Air announced its decision to discontinue all its transatlantic routes from Ireland in September.

The budget airline said on Tuesday afternoon that it would close its Dublin base and cease flying from the State’s main airport, in addition to Shannon and Cork, on transatlantic routes from September 15th. The company operated routes to New York, Boston and Toronto from the Republic’s three biggest airports.

The move also spells bad news for pilots and cabin crew stationed at the company’s Dublin base. While Norwegian’s 80 Irish-based administrative staff will not be affected, up to 134 pilots and cabin crew face an uncertain future, although Norwegian said redundancies “remain a last resort” as it plans to engage with those staff and their respective unions.

In a statement, the Oslo-headquartered carrier said the route closures follow a comprehensive review of its transatlantic operations and take into account the “ground of the Boeing 737 Max aircraft”. “We have concluded that these routes are no longer commercially viable,” said Matthew Wood, a senior vice president at Norwegian.

A spokesman for Dublin airport operator DAA said the airport is disappointed that Norwegian has decided to end its transatlantic operations to and from Ireland “due to the financial impact of the worldwide grounding of the Boeing 737 Max aircraft”. He noted, however, that the airline will continue to operate short-haul services from Dublin to Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm.

Global grounding

All variants of the Boeing 737 Max were grounded in March in the wake of the crash of an Ethiopian Airlines flight killing all 157 passengers on board. The move particularly affected Norwegian, which had to deploy Boeing 787 Dreamliner’s to cover its Irish routes.

But Norwegian said the grounding of the 737 Max family of aircraft was not the sole factor in its decision, although the uncertainty surrounding the return to service of the Max family led the company “to make the difficult decision to discontinue all six routes from Dublin, Cork and Shannon to the US and Canada”.

Graeme McQueen, head of communications at Dublin Chamber, said the group was disappointed at the news because of the popularity of the routes and the strength of the transatlantic market.

“The latest figures from Dublin Airport show that transatlantic passenger numbers were up 5 per cent year-on-year in the month of July to just shy of 500,000. Dublin had almost 4 million transatlantic passengers in 2018 and this market has almost doubled in size since 2014,” he added, noting that Dublin Chamber is positive about the outlook for the transatlantic market as a whole.

“Since March, we have tirelessly sought to minimise the impact on our customers by hiring replacement aircraft to operate services between Ireland and North America. However, as the return to service date for the 737 Max remains uncertain, this solution is unsustainable,” Mr Wood said.

“We are assisting customers by ensuring they can still get to their destination by rerouting them onto other Norwegian services. Customers will also be offered a full refund if they no longer wish to travel.”