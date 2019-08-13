Norwegian Air to discontinue transatlantic routes from Ireland

Up to 134 jobs are at risk after Norwegian Air announced its decision to discontinue all its transatlantic routes from Ireland in September.

The budget airline said on Tuesday afternoon that it would close its Dublin base and cease flying from the State’s main airport, in addition to Shannon and Cork, on transatlantic routes from September 15th. The company operated routes to New York, Boston and Toronto from the Republic’s three biggest airports.

The move also spells bad news for pilots and cabin crew stationed at the company’s Dublin base. While Norwegian’s 80 Irish-based administrative staff will not be affected, up to 134 pilots and cabin crew face an uncertain future, although Norwegian said redundancies “remain a last resort” as it plans to engage with those staff and their respective unions.

In a statement, the airline said the route closures follow a comprehensive review of its transatlantic operations and take into account the “ground of the Boeing 737 Max aircraft”. “We have concluded that these routes are no longer commercially viable,” said Matthew Wood, a senior vice president at Norwegian.