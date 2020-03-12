Norwegian Air to cut 4,000 flights, lay off half its employees

Norwegian Air will scrap 4,000 flights and temporarily lay off around half its employees due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, the company said on Thursday.

Travel restrictions and falling demand due to the virus are increasingly hurting the airline industry’s ability to fly.

US president Donald Trump has ordered sweeping restrictions on travel from the European mainland for the next 30 days in a bid to halt the spread of coronavirus.

A pioneer in transatlantic budget travel since 2013, the ban is another severe blow to Norwegian, the largest foreign airline serving the New York region and several other US cities.

“This is an unprecedented situation and our main priority continues to be the care and safety of our customers and colleagues. The new restrictions imposed further pressure on an already difficult situation. We urge international governments to act now to ensure that the aviation industry can protect jobs and continue to be a vital part of the global economic recovery,” said Norwegian chief executive Jacob Schram.