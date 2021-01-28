Norwegian Air Shuttle seeks to hand back 36 aircraft

Norwegian Air Shuttle (NAS) is seeking to hand back 36 aircraft to lessors in its bid to rescue the troubled airline.

NAS and four Irish subsidiaries have Irish High Court protection from creditors while examiner, Kieran Wallace of KPMG, puts together a rescue plan for the Scandinavian carrier.

The High Court heard on Thursday that the group wants to repudiate leases on 36 aircraft held by the Irish-registered companies.

The airline is seeking to cut its fleet among other measures to rescue the business.

Lawyers for lessors, including Rossa Fanning SC, for Irish giant Aercap, Goshawk and Engine Lease Finance Group, argued that the companies had not submitted enough evidence to support the application to the court.