Norwegian Air sees 95% collapse in passenger numbers in November

Troubled carrier has filed for bankruptcy protection in Ireland

 

Norwegian Air, which has filed for bankruptcy protection in Ireland, has reported a 95 per cent collapse in passenger numbers in November.

The troubled carrier said 124,481 customers flew with it last month as travel restricions across Europe continued to decimate air travel.

The airline is flying just six of its aircraft, as the pandemic has grounded the remaining 134.

“The pandemic continues to have a negative impact on our business as travel restrictions remain,” chief executive Jacob Schram said.

“ The development of vaccines is great news for the airline industry, and we look forward to welcoming more customers on board as travel restrictions are lifted,” he said.

“ Our goal is to be a financially strong and competitive airline, with a new financial structure, a right-sized fleet and improved customer offering,” he added.

Norwegian Air asked Irish High Court last month to carry out a process of examinership as its subsidiaries here hold most of its aircraft.

The carrier and five Irish subsidiaries, which hold 72 of its 140 aircraft, will ask the court next week to extend their protection from creditors for up to three months and confirm the appointment of KPMG partner Kieran Wallace as examiner.

On Thursday the Oslo-based carrier said it aimed to raise up to 4 billion Norwegian crowns (€375.3 million) from the sale of new shares, state aid and some loans.

It is also proposing to swap existing debts, owed mainly to aircraft lessors and banks, for shares in the carrier.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.