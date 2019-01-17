No post-Brexit risk to flights, says Aer Lingus chief

Newly-appointed Aer Lingus chief executive Seán Doyle on Thursday dismissed fears that a hard-Brexit could ground flights.

The UK looks increasingly likely to crash out of the EU without an agreement on March 29th, prompting fears that flights between the jurisdiction and the trading block could halt temporarily.

However, Mr Doyle said that there was no risk of this. “We will continue flying as we have done on 30th March as will do on the 28th,” he said.

Mr Doyle was speaking as Aer Lingus revealed a new brand that will see its craft convert to a mainly white livery.

The new brand marks a shift from the mostly green colours that it has used in recent decades.

Aer Lingus in the 1960s.

Aer Lingus in the mid 1980s.

Aer Lingus planes in the early 2000s.

Aer Lingus’ livery before the latest rebrand .

The new colour-scheme still includes green, which will be visible on the tail fin and other areas, while Aer Lingus is keeping the shamrock that its craft have carried since the mid 1960s.

Mr Doyle acknowledged that modern air travellers focused more on getting the cheapest and most reliable flights than on branding.

Nevertheless he pointed out that the Aer Lingus brand still had a strong emotional resonance for Irish people.

He argued that the airline is continuing to build a business as the value carrier on the north Atlantic.

Aer Lingus has not said how much it is spending on the rebrand, but the figure is thought to be less than €2 million.

The Airbus A321 long-range craft that Aer Lingus has ordered will be painted in the new livery when they begin arriving later this year.

The airline repaints existing craft as a matter of course, something that is required by regulations, but intends to speed up its schedule for doing this. It has already re-branded its website and smart phone app.