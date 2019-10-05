New managing director in the driving seat at BMW Ireland

Paulo Alves, managing director of BMW Ireland, is to move to the UK to become head of its motorcycle division. BMW Motorrad UK is one of the company’s most important motorbike markets in Europe.

He is to be replaced by BMW UK’s retailer development director Kevin Davidson, a 24-year veteran with the German premium auto company. Mr Davidson’s previous roles include general manager of used cars at BMW UK. He was also a non-executive director of BMW Park Lane for four years up to 2016.

Mr Alves, a chartered engineer, took on the Irish role in 2014, having worked previously on engineering projects with vehicles such as Range Rovers and various Mini models. He later moved to a planning and strategy role before taking up a job as general manager of marketing at BMW UK. Recently he has overseen a reorganisation of the Irish operation, with the departure of several members of staff.