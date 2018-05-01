New car sales rise for first time in over a year

New car sales rose in Ireland, for the first time in more than a year, in April. According to the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI) sales were up by 3.3 per cent last month, compared to April 2017.

Don’t break out the bunting and prosecco just yet, though. Overall sales for the year are still down by 4.68 per cent on last year, and last year was down by 10 per cent on 2016.

The upward tick for April is being ascribed more to there having been extra working days in April of 2018 than 2017. Commenting on the figures SIMI deputy director general, Brian Cooke said: “April’s registration statistics released today are broadly in line with expectations. The slight increases in all sectors for the month can be attributed somewhat to the extra working days in April 2018 compared to last year, as Easter fell in March.

Brexit continues to impact on business, as evidenced by the continued strong levels of used imports from the UK. Total new car registrations are projected to reach around 120,000 by the end of the year, a decline of 8.6 per cent on 2017.”

Increase

Of the 26 counties, only Carlow, Wexford, and Louth saw an increase in their sales over April of 2017, while the two biggest national markets, Dublin and Cork, were down by four and seven per cent, respectively.

The best selling car in April was the recently introduced Volkswagen Polo, a unusual return to a love of small hatchbacks by Irish car buyers, following two years of SUV obsession.

It’s far more educative to look at the first quarter sales figures, than those for April on its own. That the Irish market for new cars has fallen by less than it did this time last year is good, perhaps, but the inescapable truth is that that a 4.6 per cent drop in sales in the first quarter of this year is hardly the sign of a healthy market.

The, potentially, worse news is that because of the newfound reluctance to buy diesel-powered cars, overall vehicle emissions are on the rise, up by 1.4 per cent so far this year.

Commenting on the figures, Alan Nolan, Director General, SIMI said: “The further fall in new car sales this year really couldn’t have come at a worse time from an environmental viewpoint, just as we are beginning to benefit from a wider range of electric and hybrid cars, at the very start of our transition to 2045 when it is projected that the entire fleet should be zero-emissions.

The fall in Irish used car values due to the huge increase in imported used car volumes, as a knock-on from the weakening of Sterling resulting from Brexit, has made the cost to trade-up more expensive and has slowed-down our new car sales.

“It is crucially important that our used car values, and particularly diesels which represent 70 per cent of our newest used cars, remain high, Brexit notwithstanding, as trade-in values will be key in ensuring that we can deliver on improving our future carbon and air quality performance from transport. Stable trade-in values will be crucial in relation to our ability to renew the national fleet and increase the penetration of zero and Lower emitting cars.

With all of this we remain confident that such new and nearly-new diesel used cars will continue to hold good values, as diesel remains the workhorse for business and those in rural Ireland.

The reduction that we have seen in the diesel share of the new car market may potentially leave these in shorter supply for those buyers for whom they are the best transport and environmental option at present, which you would expect to have a positive upward pressure in relation to future values.”

All of this is taking place against a backdrop of climbing employment and climbing consumer confidence, and if Ireland’s GDP growth is expected to fall a little this year, then it’s still expected to grow, overall, by some five per cent.

Purchase

So what’s driving down car sales? According to economist Jim Power, who authored the latest quartterly report from SIMI, it’s because a car is the one big purchase that people can either easily delay, or find an alternative for, usually these days a cheaper imports from the UK. “It is clear that Brexit uncertainty and used imports from the UK continue to exert pressure on the domestic new car market” said Mr Power.

“Looking forward to the remainder of 2018, the other economic fundamentals that underpin new car registrations look set to remain positive. Used imports from the UK, though, are likely to remain a significant feature of the market and will undoubtedly displace new car sales once again. The surge in used imports from the UK effectively means that UK used car values are directly impacting on the values of domestic second-hand car stock, and this is making the cost of change to a new car more expensive which is also serving to undermine new car sales,” he said.

Diesel sales currently account for some 56 per cent of all new car sales, down from 66 per cent in the same quarter last year, while petrol took 37 per cent of sales - up from 29 per cent this time last year.

Electric vehicle sales remain infinitesimally small – just 282 vehicles, and 0.39 per cent of the total market, although these first quarter figures will only include a handful of sales of the new Nissan Leaf, which could potentially drive up battery sales a little.

Hybrid car sales are doing rather better, with a 64 per cent growth in that market, but the overall total of 3,893 sales is still dwarfed by a combined total of some 67,000 petrol and diesel car sales.

The best-selling model so far this year has been the Nissan Qashqai while Volkswagen currently holds the number one selling brand spot, followed by Toyota, Hyundai, Ford, and Nissan.

Critically for the motor trade here, though, the number of used imports is continuing to swell, and is expected to hit a total of 107,470 for this year, a growth of some 15 per cent compared to 2017, which was itself a record year for imports.

With new car sales projected to hit just 120,000 this year, a decline of 8.6 per cent compared to 2017, how long can it be before Ireland’s car sales are formed by a majority of ex-pat UK imports?