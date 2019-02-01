New car sales down nearly 13% in January, figures show

Sales of new cars in January were down 13 per cent year on year, according to figures from the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (Simi). Last month 32,374 new cars were registered with the new 191 number plates, down from 37,023 for the same month last year.

January typically accounts for about a quarter of annual sales on account of the dual registration system.

The disappointing state of the market has a lot to do with the Brexit-related slide in sterling. Irish consumers have been taking advantage of the favourable exchange rate to purchase used premium models in the UK over new models here. The is has caused a contraction in the new car market. However, even the number of used imports slipped back on last year, down 55 cars at 9,061. The most popular models imported were the Ford Focus, VW Golf and BMW 5 Series. The majority of imports are between three and five years old and 72 per cent are diesels.

Electric surge

In the new car markt diesel has slipped below 50 per cent of the market, making up 16,021, but the big news is the surge in electric car sales, reaching 811 new registrations in January, up from just 104 in the same month last year. Fully electric cars now makeup 2.5 per cent of sales, with regular hybrids and plug-in hybrids accounting for a further 7.73 per cent.

Hyundai is the best-selling brand in the new car market, with 3,815 registrations, ahead of Volkswagen with 3,224, Ford with 3,156, Toyota with 2,815 and Nissan wiht 2,639. At the premium end of the market, Audi retains its lead with 1,063 new registrations, ahead of BMW with 767 and Mercedes-Benz with 763.

The Hyundai Tucson is the best-selling model on the Irish new car market this year, with 1,522 sales.

Commercial sales

In the commercial market - a bellwether for general economic activity - van sales are down 16.3 per cent at 5,650, while sales of heavy goods vehicles were down 11.4 per cent on January last year at 356 registrations.

The commercial market is also affected by used imports driven by weaker sterling and in contrast to the falling new vehicle sales, imports of heavy goods vehicles were up 370 at 37.5 per cent, although the number of imported vans was down 18.2 per cent to 1,112.