New appointments at the top to drive change at Bus Éireann

Bus Éireann has announced a number of senior management appointments, including that of Ray Hernan as chief executive more than a year after he took up the position in an acting capacity.

Mr Hernan has led the company through a significant programme of reform during that period as it sought to restore its finances and strengthen its competitive position in the market.

Mr Hernan joined the company in December 2016 as chief financial officer. Prior to that, he was a former director of finance at Ryanair and also held senior financial roles at Brown Thomas and Arnotts.

In addition, the company announced the appointment of Allen Parker to the newly created role of chief customer officer. In recent years he has been the managing director of Aircoach.

Tom Delaney will also join the business as chief financial officer. The company said Mr Delaney had gained “broad experience” from having worked in companies such as Glanbia, Coca Cola, Eircom and, most recently, the Bank of England.

Bus Éireann chairman Aidan Murphy said Mr Hernan had already begun the process of implementing a new vision and strategy for the company.

He added he was confident the changes would grow the business and ensure that it is capable of competing successfully.