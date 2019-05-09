MyTaxi introduces €5 cancellation fee

MyTaxi is introducing a €5 cancellation fee for users who cancel taxis after hailing them, in a move unlikely to be welcomed by customers.

The online hailing platform issued updated terms and conditions on Thursday in which it said that while users can cancel their trips any time they may be charged a fee.

It outlined a number of instances in which the fee might apply, including cancelling a taxi two or more minutes after the driver has accepted the request.

The company also said the charge would apply to users who have agreed a pick-up-point but are not at it within five minutes of the driver’s arrival.

MyTaxi said cash-only users who incur a charge will be blocked from using the MyTaxi app until fees have been fully paid.

New users of the service can cancel a taxi up to three times without incurring a charge, it said.

The company did not indicate whether drivers will be charged in instances where they cancel on users.

MyTaxi also said it was introducing terms for a subscription service, which it is trying out. This service would allow users to pre-purchase time-limited plans that could be used to obtain discounts on rides.

The company, which was previously known as Hailo, is shortly to rebrand to Free Now.

MyTaxi, which was founded in Hamburg in 2009, now has more than 10 million customers and 100,000 drivers.

The business, which was bought by Daimler in 2014 and merged with Hailo two years later, has more than 500 employees in 26 European offices. Its service is available in 100 European cities, including Dublin, Cork, Limerick, Galway and Waterford.