Motorists importing almost twice as many UK cars than a year ago - Fexco

Irish consumers are taking advantage of the weak pound in the final countdown to Brexit with both the volume and value of cars imported in the past two months from the UK soaring.

According to data from Fexco International Payments, Irish motorists increased their spending on vehicles imported from the UK by 181 per cent in July and August compared to the same period in 2018. Similarly, Fexco found the volume of vehicles imported in the two month period rose 175 per cent year on year.

This data follows figures released from the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI) detailing how the number of new, 192-plate cars registered in July totalled 24,685, a fall of 8.4 per cent on the year.

While the absolute number of cars imported in July was considerably less at 9,384, that represents a 16 per cent rise on the same time last year which, according to Fexco, puts the Republic on target to smash the record of 100,755 used imports in 2018.

Turbocharge

“The final countdown to Brexit - and the rising possibility of a no deal - have turbocharged the popularity of used car imports among Irish motorists,” said David Lamb, head of dealing at Fexco International Payments.

“The combination of the euro’s current strength against the pound, and the nagging fear that a no-deal Brexit could lead to the imposition of trade barriers between the UK and Ireland, have created a sweet spot that’s prompting many Irish drivers to secure a good import deal while they can.”

Fexco’s figures point to individuals, rather than car dealers, being the ones responsible for the bulk of imports. And those drivers appear to be buying a higher spec car from the UK than they would have bought previously. The average amount spent per import was €16,197, 32 per cent more than the level seen three years ago.

Fexco, headquartered in Ireland, analysed almost 1,500 transactions to compile its data.