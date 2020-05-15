Motor dealers to reopen for sales from Monday

Motor dealers will be able to sell cars from Monday, despite the Government’s Covid-19 roadmap for reopening businesses indicating they could only open for servicing and repairs.

Dealers may now open if they meet the requirements to maintain social distancing. The initial interpretation by distributors, dealers and the motor trade lobby group, the Society of the Motor Industry (SIMI), was that car showrooms could not reopen for sales until the second phase on June 8th.

There was a great deal of concern within the trade that the three week delay in reopening would severely curtail sales in the important second registration period, which starts in July.

Most dealers have already introduced measures to prepare for reopening in the dealerships, given that the premises had to be ready for customers arriving from Monday for servicing and repairs. Hand sanitisation units,

Plexiglass screens and 2-metre markers on the floors have already been introduced, while some operations have installed scanners to monitor the temperatures of those entering showrooms. Plans for unaccompanied test drives are in place, while cleaning operations for cars before and after tests are in place.

For those putting their car in for servicing, many dealers have adopted video messaging services to to show customers the repairs or parts replacement needed on a vehicle and to get agreement on work, rather than have the owner physically come into the garage.