More pain for tourism after State supports removed

Anyone who has come off a bike knows it is painful. One minute you’re hurtling along at speed with the wind whistling in your ears, the next you’re lying in a twisted heap on the road. Everything hurts. After limping home while dragging the squeaking and clunking bike along, you reach for something to make the hurt go away – painkillers.

Certain brands are particularly effective because they contain a combination of painkilling ingredients, such as paracetamol and codeine. So you drop the bike and swear at it, knock back the capsules according to the recommended dosage, and soon afterwards the pain recedes all over your body.