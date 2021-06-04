Ministers will duck, dive and delay on international travel for as long as they can
The Government is play-acting about wanting to join the EU’s green cert travel scheme
The Government is fooling nobody with its deliberate foot-dragging over restarting international travel through the European Union’s green cert system.
Over recent weeks various Government politicians have weakly pretended, in public, that they really really really would like to see a return of international travel to support the near-dead aviation and tourism industries at some stage this summer, just as soon as they can get the infrastructure in place.