Ministers must come up with a plan to avoid summer staycations drama

Holed up at home for four months and bored half to death by lockdown, Netflix has assumed an unhealthy significance in my life, as it has for others. Its catalogue is an on-tap reminder that there is a whole world out there beyond the 5km limit to which we were subjected until this week. If you can’t visit a particular place, well, there’ll be a Netflix series about it.

Recently, I stumbled upon Baptiste, a BBC-made series about a slightly grizzled retired French detective who becomes embroiled in a kidnap and murder case in Amsterdam. Great, I thought to myself. I love Amsterdam. I’ll live vicariously through this guy, with his limp and penchant for bother.