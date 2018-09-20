Michael O’Leary says he will lead Ryanair after 2019

Ryanair chief executive Michael O’Leary intends leading the airline after his contract ends in 2019, but may not sign another five-year deal with the company, he said following its annual general meeting on Thursday.

Shareholders at the meeting questioned whether chairman David Bonderman and senior independent, Kyran McLaughlin, could remain independent following long years of service on its board.

Both men survived the votes to re-elect them, with 70.5 per cent of shareholders backing Mr Bonderman and 66.8 per cent supporting Mr McLaughlin. Mr O’Leary kept the support of 98.5 per cent of shareholders.

Opposition

Despite growing signs of shareholder opposition to Mr Bonderman, Mr O’Leary said that he would encourage the chairman to stay on several years more.

Speaking after the meeting, Mr O’Leary, said that he himself had “no intention” of stepping down when his current five-year contract ends in 12 months’ time.

However, he said that he would prefer to return to the 12-month rolling contracts he previously had with the airline rather than signing a new five-year agreement.

Mr O’Leary confirmed that he regularly discussed his succession with the board and pointed out that while there were people in the company who could succeed him, the board should also look at talent from outside Ryanair.

“It should be a competition between internal people and external people,” he said.

At the meeting, he told shareholders that further strikes were likely to follow this summer’s industrial unrest at Ryanair as the airline got to grips with trade unions.

“It is inevitable that there will be some strikes as we learn how to deal with unions and the unions learn how to deal with us,” he said.

Mr O’Leary added that the airline would rather avoid industrial unrest but could not simply “roll over” to every trade union demand.

Demands

“We cannot concede to unreasonable demands and maintain a low-fares airline,” he argued. “But we will be reasonable where unions are reasonable.”

Ryanair agreed to recognise trade unions for the first time last December. Pilot and cabin crew organisations staged the Republic and several European countries staged one-day strikes over the summer in disputes over pay and conditions.

Both Charlie McCreevy and Declan McKeon chose not to seek re-election at the agm. Emer Daly and Róisín Brennan were appointed as their replacements.

Ahead of the meeting, the European Cockpit Association (ECA), an organisation of pilots’ unions, called on investors to back the “necessary changes” on the board and management to allow for a fresh start on talks with labour groups.

Philip von Schoppenthau, ECA secretary general, argued that pilots had set out what it would take to address their concerns and prevent them leaving Ryanair for jobs with competitor carriers.

“One of the most powerful signals of goodwill from management would be to offer immediately to every contractor pilot to move - by January 1st, 2019 - to a direct employment contract rather than the precarious Irish broker agency contracts,” he said.

“All contracts should also be governed by the local law of the country where the pilot is based,” Mr von Schoppenthau added.

Ryanair responded that: “Any such commentary from a Lufthansa pilot should be dismissed.”

Strike

European pilot unions, including Germany’s Vereinegung Cockpit and Dutch Alpa, highlighted contracts as one of the grievances behind a one-day strike last month.

Ryanair agreed to recognise trade unions in December and said that it had reached deals with organisations representing about 60 per cent of pilots and cabin crew across its network.

Company approach

Dirk Polloczek, ECA president, said that despite these assurances, the company’s approach was largely unchanged.

“Management simply appears unable to talk to its own employees in a constructive manner and without falling back on its old and unhelpful habits,” he said.

The ECA said the “obvious question” for investors was whether current management could ensure a smooth transition to a unionised airline.

Meanwhile, the British Airline Pilots’ Association, one of the first unions to sign a recognition deal with Ryanair, predicted on Wednesday that industrial unrest could continue at the carrier for the foreseeable future.

The union joined calls on shareholders to oust chief executive Michael O’Leary and chairman David Bonderman at Thursday’s meeting. – Additional reporting: Bloomberg