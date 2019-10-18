Mary Considine to lead Shannon Group

Mary Considine has been appointed chief executive of the State-owned company responsible for Shannon Airport, Bunratty Castle and other businesses.

Ms Considine has been acting chief executive of Shannon Group, responsible for the mid-western airport, its commercial properties and heritage business, since June of this year.

Shannon Group’s board confirmed on Friday that it has formally appointed Ms Considine to the role for a seven-year term. Ms Considine is an accountant with experience in aviation, finance and commerce.

She has been deputy chief executive since 2016 and previously worked in a number of senior posts with Shannon Group. From Lissycasey, Co Clare, Ms Considine said she was privileged to lead Shannon Group as it entered the next phase of its development.

“The group’s strategic plan, 2019-2023, positions us for further growth over the next five years which will bring substantial benefits to the local, regional and national economy,” she said.

The Government established Shannon Group in 2014 after splitting the airport from DAA, which owns Cork and Dublin airports.

Since then, passenger numbers have risen 34 per cent at Shannon Airport to 1.86 million in 2018.

However, the company has conceded that numbers could fall this year, particularly as airlines have dropped services because of delays in deliver of the new Boeing 737 Max aircraft.

Shannon Group has provided more than 650,000 sq ft of offices, factories and warehouses in the free zone at the airport, while the number of aviation-related companies in the region has grown to 80 from 45.

Group chairwoman, Rose Hynes, noted that Ms Considine brought knowledge and experience of the businesses in which the State company operates.

“Given her extensive experience, Mary is well positioned to address the current challenges we face, and to seek and develop new opportunities as she leads the group into the next phase of our development,” Ms Hynes said.

Shane Ross, the Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport, predicted that Ms Considine would bring experience and energy to the chief executive’s job.

“As deputy chief executive, Mary has played a major part in the many achievements of Shannon Group since its establishment in 2014,” the minister added.

Ms Considine will be Shannon Group’s third chief executive. She succeeds Matthew Thomas and Neil Pakey and is the first appointment to the job from within the company’s own ranks.