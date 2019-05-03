Marriott chief diagnosed with pancreatic cancer

Marriott International chief executive Arne Sorenson has been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, one of the deadliest types of the disease, and plans to continue working while undergoing treatment.

Mr Sorenson, 60, and will begin chemotherapy for the stage 2 cancer next week, followed by surgery toward the end of the year, the company said in a statement.

“The cancer was discovered early. It does not appear to have spread and the medical team – and I – are confident that we can realistically aim for a complete cure,” Mr Sorenson said in a message to Marriott employees.

An estimated 56,770 new cases of pancreatic cancer will be diagnosed in the US and 45,750 people will die from the disease in 2019, according to the American Cancer Society.

Unlike with other major types of cancer, there has been little progress in treating it, with the risk of death rising slightly in recent years.

Mr Sorenson’s cancer was caught early, which is unusual and works in his favour. Most pancreatic cancer isn’t detected until the disease has already spread throughout the body, making treatment difficult and leading to death within a year.

Rose through ranks

Mr Sorenson rose through his company’s ranks become to chief executive in 2012, becoming the first non-family member to lead the company founded by J Willard Marriott in 1927. In 2016, Sorenson completed the $13.6 billion (€12.3 billion) acquisition of Starwood Hotels and Resorts, making Marriott the industry’s largest player.

Running a hotel with 7,000 properties in 130 countries is a gruelling job requiring near-constant travel. Mr Sorenson has said in interviews that he spends more than 200 nights a year on the road.

“We are anticipating that Arne will modify his travel schedule a bit, particularly when he is actively undergoing treatment,” Marriott spokeswoman Connie Kim said in an email. “That said, he is energised by his work and committed to continuing that work while also undergoing treatment.” – Bloomberg