Lynne Embleton named as new Aer Lingus chief executive

International Airlines Group (IAG) executive Lynne Embletonwill take the helm at Aer Lingus next month.

IAG, the Irish carrier’s owner, said on Thursday that Ms Embleton, will take over as chief executive of Aer Lingus on April 6th.

She succeeds Donal Moriarty, who has been interim chief executive since his predecessor, Sean Doyle, left to take the top job at British Airways, also part of IAG, last year.

Ms Embleton has been chief executive and chairwoman of IAG Cargo since 2017. Before that she held several senior roles with British Airways, which she joined in 1992.