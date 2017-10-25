Lufthansa will lag Ryanair’s market share following AirBerlin deal

German airline Lufthansa’s planned take over of part of insolvent AirBerlin’s business will leave it with just 9 per cent of the EU market, one of its senior directors said on Wednesday.

Lufthansa plans to spend €1.5 billion on buying 81 of the defunct airline’s craft and hiring 1,700 of its staff, but rivals including Irish carrier Ryanair have raised concerns about the move’s impact on competition.

However, Andreas Koester, the German group’s senior director of sales, UK, Ireland and Iceland, said that the take over would only leave the enlarged Lufthansa Group with 9 per cent of the EU market, behind Ryanair’s 13 per cent.

“It’s very important to remember that even after the acquisition, Lufthansa is still below Ryanair,” he said.

According to Mr Koester, Lufthansa’s figures are based on all carrier’s market shares, including that of AirBerlin, between May 2016 and May 2017.

The European Commission’s competition regulators must first approve Lufthansa’s bid before it can go ahead.

Mr Koester confirmed that Lufthansa subsidiary, Swiss, plans to add a second weekly flight to its Cork-to-Zurich service on the back growing demand from the pharmaceutical and other industries.

Lufthansa itself is adding a fourth daily service from Dublin to Frankfurt, while another subsidiary, Eurowings, is flying from the capital to Cologne in Germany.

Meanwhile, Lufthansa is also re-introducing its service between Frankfurt and Shenyang, the capital of Liaoning Province in China, which the group said drew strong traffic from Ireland’s Chinese community.