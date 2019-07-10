London Gatwick halts all flights due to control tower problem

Gatwick airport has suspended all flights due to an “air traffic control system issue” in its control tower.

The London airport said on Twitter: “We are working with [Air Navigation Systems], our provider, to rectify this issue as quickly as possible. We apologise and advise passengers to check flight info with your airline.”

It was reported that outbound and inbound flights would be delayed until at least 9pm, but Gatwick downplayed the claim and said it was working towards resuming flights “as soon as possible”.

Flights were suspended just after 5pm, and Gatwick’s website showed that some had been diverted to other airports, including London Stansted.

Departure boards at the airport reportedly said that more information would be released at 7pm.

Passengers left sitting on grounded planes complained on social media about the absence of refreshments.

More than 1,000 flights were cancelled at the airport over three days last December, affecting more than 140,000 passengers, after repeated drone sightings forced it to close the runway. - Guardian