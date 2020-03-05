Loganair will take up two of Flybe’s Belfast routes

Loganair has stepped forward to become the first airline to take up two of the routes formerly operated by the collapsed airline Flybe from Belfast City Airport.

The Scottish group said it will operate both the Belfast to Aberdeen and Inverness to Belfast routes.

Loganair said it plans to take up 16 routes - from existing Loganair base airports at Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Inverness and Newcastle - that were previously flown by Flybe which has gone into administration.

The airline said this will add nearly 400 new flights a week to its schedule and it hopes to recruit former Flybe employees to join Loganair.

“The collapse of a long-standing airline like Flybe marks a desperately sad day, especially for the airline’s dedicated team of employees and for customers facing disruption to their journeys,” said the Scottish group’s chief executive Jonathan Hinkles.

“By stepping in quickly with a comprehensive plan, Loganair is aiming to maintain essential air connectivity within the UK regions to keep customers flying, and to offer new employment to former Flybe staff members who are facing an uncertain future.”

The decision by Loganair to take up two of the former Flybe routes from Belfast City Airport has been welcomed by business organisations and tourism bodies in the North.

But it still leaves a question mark over the future of the remaining 12 routes that the collapsed airline had operated, particularly to key regional destinations across the UK and international hubs like Birmingham and Manchester.

Flybe accounted for around 80 per cent of all scheduled flights from Belfast City Airport.

Brian Ambrose, chief executive of Belfast City Airport, said while it was “extremely disappointed” about the collapse of Flybe the organisation believes it can successfully secure replacement operators for the routes that are now without a carrier.

Mr Ambrose said Flybe had been “a significant economic driver for the region, carrying 1.6 million passengers to and from Belfast in 2019.”

“I am confident that these well-established routes, coupled with our city centre location and recent £15 million investment in terminal facilities, will prove an attractive option to airlines,” he said.

“Negotiations with a number of carriers are already underway.”

Jobs threat

Union leaders in the North have warned that Flybe’s sudden descent into administration could potentially threaten up to 1,000 jobs in Northern Ireland.

Jackie Pollock, Unite’s regional secretary, said 100 people who were employed directly by Flybe in the North have already lost their jobs but thata significant percentage of the 500 workers employed at Belfast City Airport, particularly baggage handlers, check-in staff and workers in retail units could also be affected.

Mr Pollock said: “Its impact will not stop at the limits of the airport however but will directly affect taxi drivers dependent on fares to and from flights and many other workers in the wider supply chain.

“When the full economic multiplier is accounted for, this collapse is likely to affect the employment of more than one thousand jobs in Northern Ireland.”

The union has called on the UK Government to intervene and establish a “public service airline to safeguard regionally-vital routes”.

It is barely three months since the UK Government previously stepped in with a rescue deal that only temporarily saved Flybe.

In January, when the airline was on the brink of collapse, the UK Government agreed to defer a £106 million (€122 million) air passenger tax bill and got the airline’s main shareholders, Virgin Atlantic and the Stobart Group, to pump more money into the business.

But as Flybe’s chief executive Mark Anderson outlined to staff on Thursday that deal ultimately failed and the airline basically found itself out of runway when it came to future options.

“The coronavirus has impacted both our shareholders and ourselves and has put additional pressure on an already difficult situation. I am very sorry that we have not been able to secure the funding needed to continue to deliver our turnaround plan,” Mr Anderson said.

Union leaders have dismissed his claim that the virus pushed the company to collapse, pointing instead to the role of “vultures” in the business.

Blame game

“It is not good enough for government to blame others for this collapse,” said Mr Pollock.

When billionaires such as Virgin founder Richard Branson and profit-driven hedge fund companies are allowed decide the future of the largest regional airline in the UK, there can only be one outcome, the Unite regional secretary said.

While management at Belfast City Airport continue their efforts to find new carriers to take over the former Flybe routes to and from Northern Ireland, business and political leaders have again warned about the importance of “air connectivity” for the North’s economy.

Gerry Lennon, chief executive of Visit Belfast, said the former Flybe routes need to be re-instated as quickly as possible.

“Flybe’s 14 routes provided a fifth of annual seat capacity into the region from our main market in Great Britain. With over 1.7 million visitors annually, tourism generates over £395 million each year for the city economy and supports 19,000 jobs, so it is imperative that industry and government work together to minimise the impact.”