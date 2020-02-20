Knock gets visit from world’s largest passenger plane
Eirtrade Aviation will disassemble the craft
The airport’s board is looking to build a large hangar facility to support further development of aircraft disassembly.
Eirtrade Aviation took delivery of an Airbus A380, the largest passenger plane in operation, at Ireland West Airport Knock on Thursday afternoon.
The company will ultimately work on a complex disassembly of the aircraft, the largest passenger aircraft ever to land at Knock Airport.
Another historic day for @Irelandwest as we welcomed the worlds biggest passenger aircraft, the @Airbus #A380 to the airport today for parking and storage. The biggest aircraft ever to land at the airport. Here is the footage of the aircraft landing on our famous runway 🙌🙌✈️✈️ pic.twitter.com/kEyK1Qhxd3— Ireland West Airport (@Irelandwest) February 20, 2020
The airport’s board is looking to build a large hangar facility to support further development of aircraft disassembly, repair and maintenance to create an aviation hub and add a significant number of jobs in the north west of Ireland.