Knock gets visit from world’s largest passenger plane

Eirtrade Aviation took delivery of an Airbus A380, the largest passenger plane in operation, at Ireland West Airport Knock on Thursday afternoon.

The company will ultimately work on a complex disassembly of the aircraft, the largest passenger aircraft ever to land at Knock Airport.

The airport’s board is looking to build a large hangar facility to support further development of aircraft disassembly, repair and maintenance to create an aviation hub and add a significant number of jobs in the north west of Ireland.