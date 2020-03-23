Knock Airport to lay off staff next week

Knock Airport will temporarily lay off staff next week as flights cease in the face of the Covid-19 outbreak.

In a statement, Joe Gilmore, managing director of Knock – known as Ireland West Airport – confirmed that it was open and that all flights were operating as normal, though passenger numbers have fallen significantly.

“Due to the severe impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and the decision of the airlines to temporarily suspend passenger flights, it is with regret that we have to place staff on temporary lay-off from Monday March 30th in order to safeguard the long-term future of the airport and the health and welfare of our staff,” Mr Gilmore said.

“We anticipate that this lay off will be a short-term measure and that business can resume as soon as possible,” he added.

Ryanair is suspending flights to and from Knock from midnight on March 23rd, while Aer Lingus will temporarily halt its service to London-Gatwick from Sunday, March 29th.

As a result, Knock is temporarily suspending all airport operations from next Monday.

Mr Gilmore acknowledged that workers had gone “above and beyond their duty” in the aiding passengers and keeping Knock Airport going during the current crisis.