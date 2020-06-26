KLM Cork-Amsterdam flights take off in August

KLM’s Cork Airport to Amsterdam Schipol service will take off in August, more than four months after it originally planned to begin flying the route.

The airline, part of Air France KLM, said on Friday that it will begin the Cork-Amsterdam flights on August 3rd.

Covid-19 travel bans grounded original plans to launch the service on March 30th.

The move comes as the Government announced that it will axe its controversial rule, forcing those travelling into the Republic to quarantine for 14 days, from July 1st.

KLM’s announcement also comes as Ryanair group chief executive launched a broadside at the Dutch government for agreeing to pay €3.4 billion to bail out the European carrier’s parent.

Mr O’Leary calculated that the subsidy amounted to €200 from every “man woman and child” in the Netherlands.

Ryanair objection

“This is a poor deal for the ’trading nation’ which likes to lecture other EU countries about fiscal rules but has no problem breaking these rules when it comes to subsidising KLM,” he declared.

He pointed out that for that €200, Dutch people would each be able to buy five Ryanair flights.

“This Dutch government subsidy is also bad news for competition and consumer interestess as it will further delay the necessary reforms at the bloated Air France-KLM.

Ryanair called on the EU to block the aid. The Irish group is challenging several government bail outs of European airlines in the EU’s courts.

Niall MacCarthy, managing director at Cork Airport, welcomed news that KLM planned to launch the Amsterdam service in August.