Joe Walsh Tours cites Covid travel rules as it ceases trading

Joe Walsh Tours, one of Ireland’s oldest travel agents and tour operators has ceased trading, citing Irish travel protocols due to Covid-19 as “the most restrictive in Europe”.

In a statement, the Commission for Aviation Regulation (CAR) said Joe Walsh Pilgrimtours, which was trading under 10 different names, was unable to fulfil its obligations to customers and is to close down.

“The commission operates a consumer protection scheme and, if you find you are out of pocket, you may be covered by this scheme,” it said.

“The commission also operates a refund credit note scheme. You may be covered by this scheme if your holiday has been cancelled due to Covid-19 and you have yet to receive a refund from Joe Walsh Pilgrimtours.”

In a separate statement, Joe Walsh Tour said it has not traded since the start of the pandemic. However, it remained open during this period to assist customers with refunds and rebookings.

“Joe Walsh Pilgrimtours Ltd. did everything they could to see themselves and their customers through the pandemic,” it said. “Travel protocols in Ireland are the most restrictive in Europe, putting Irish travel companies at a disadvantage to their European counterparts.

“Like many travel agencies and tour operators Joe Walsh Pilgrimtours was paying overheads, while at the same time unable to trade and also waiting on refunds from suppliers. Joe Walsh Pilgrimtours has worked full time during the pandemic for no return.

“Joe Walsh Pilgrimtours has business interruption insurance in place. The company had hoped to be able to continue trading with the benefit of a large refund claim from the insurers.

“However, it has not been possible to reach agreement with the insurers at this stage. This will now be a matter for the liquidators to progress in due course.”

Commenting on the decision today to cease trading, the directors said: “The decision that has been made is in the best interest of all concerned.

“We would like to thank, at this time, all our customers over the years. We would also like to acknowledge the incredible effort that our staff have made, and for their loyalty and support, particularly during the last year.”

Customers with monies paid towards a cancelled booking or a future travel package should contact CAR and make a claim.

Claim forms can be downloaded here.