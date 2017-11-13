Jermey Clarkson fronts campaign for airline’s private suites

TV celebrity Jeremy Clarkson is fronting Emirates’ new advertising campaign for the airline’s first class private suites.

This follows the global launch of Emirates’ fully enclosed first class private suites at the Dubai Air Show on Sunday.

“Jeremy Clarkson is one of the most recognisable faces in the motoring world,” said Emirates’ spokesman Boutros Boutros.

Customers can video call the crew without leaving the suite, and crew can serve drinks and canapés through a special service window.

“In addition to his credentials as a motoring journalist and presenter, Clarkson is also passionate about engineering, especially pioneering and innovative work.”

The new suites offer up to 40 square feet of personal space, and are the first in the industry to be fully closed with sliding doors that extend to the cabin ceiling. Customers can video call the crew without leaving the suite, and crew can serve drinks and canapés through a special service window.

All suites offer a window view and binoculars, while those positioned in the middle aisle are fitted with virtual windows that live stream views from external cameras. The suite also comes with a 32-inch full HD screen.

Customers can video call the crew without leaving the suite, and crew can serve drinks and canapés through a special service window.

There is also a full length wardrobe and private stowage space for carry-on bags; soft lighting and temperature settings that can be customised at a touch of a button. The leather seat reclines fully flat, and can be placed in a “zero-gravity” position.

The suites will enter commercial service on the airline’s new Boeing 777-300ER aircraft in December.