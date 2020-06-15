Irishman John Slattery to head GE aviation unit

Irishman John Slattery will replace David Joyce as the chief executive of General Electric’s aviation unit.

The company said on Monday that Mr Joyce will retire after 40 years with the industrial conglomerate.

Mr Slattery, the head of commercial aviation at Brazilian planemaker Embraer will assume the role of president and chief executive of GE Aviation on September 1st of this year.

The Co Clare born executive is a younger brother of Dómhnal Slattery, the chief executive of aircraft leasing giant Avolon. – Additional reporting: Reuters