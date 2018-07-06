Irish skies set for busiest-ever summer

Despite the heatwave, Irish people are jetting off to even sunnier climes with record air traffic reported in June.

The Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) said the total flights handled in Irish airspace last month was recorded at 112,005 movements, an increase of per cent 4 per cent on the same month last year.

The figure includes; total terminal movements (Dublin, Cork, Shannon) North Atlantic Communications flights (Europe/US flights) and overflights managed. “These record-breaking figures mean that Ireland’s skies are set for their busiest-ever summer,” the IAA said.

In relation to international arrivals and departures, the commercial terminal traffic for Shannon, Dublin and Cork airports were up nearly 5 per cent in June, when compared to June 2017.

“These are positive and notable figures for the month of June. Aviation continues to open Ireland up to the world and management of air traffic growth is a key driver for our economy,” IAA chief executive Peter Kearney said.

“ The IAA continues to invest in its state-of-the-art air traffic management system and in the development of our staff, to deliver a world-class service to our airline customers,” he said.