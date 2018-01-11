Irish Rail chief executive to leave company
David Franks will take up senior position in Australian transport
The chief executive of Iarnród Éireann, David Franks, is leaving the company in the coming months to take up a new senior position in the public transport sector in Australia.
The chief executive of Iarnród Éireann, David Franks, is leaving the company amid threats of industrial action from train drivers who voted to reject a pay deal offered by the national train operator.
Mr Franks will be leaving the group in the “coming months to take up a new senior position in the public transport sector in Australia”, a statement issued on Wednesday morning said.
Frank Allen, the chairman of the company also known as Irish Rail, said: “I want to thank David for his immense contribution to Iarnród Éireann over the past five years. David has led Iarnród Éireann at a very challenging time for the Company and has delivered significant improvements in safety, passenger growth of 24 per cent, and new customer-focused systems and processes. These changes will benefit the company for many years to come.
“The Iarnród Éireann board will commence the process of recruiting a new Chief Executive shortly, but I know David will remain fully committed to addressing the challenges the company faces in his remaining time with us.”
Mr Franks joined the company in 2013, before which he was a Director of Keolis UK, a division of the French national railway company SNCF. Mr Franks is chairman of the Institution of Railway Operators.
In a memo to staff seen by The Irish Times, Mr Franks wrote that while the company has overcome a number of challenges during his stewardship, “opportunities and challenges remain which we must face together, and my focus until I leave will remain on working with the entire Iarnród Éireann team in delivering our service to our customers and preparing Iarnród Éireann for a secure and sustainable future.”