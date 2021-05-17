Irish people booking sun holidays despite travel curbs, says Michael O’Leary

Irish people are booking sun holidays while the Government continues with “stupid and ineffective” Covid travel curbs, Ryanair chief executive, Micheal O’Leary, said on Monday.

Speaking to industry analysts after Ryanair reported an €815 million loss, Mr O’Leary warned that the Government’s failure to plan for air travel’s recovery would leave the Republic lagging the rest of Europe.

“Irish people are already booking their holidays in Spain and Portugal for June and July,” he said.

British, German, Scandinavian and eastern European customers are also booking increasing numbers of flights in anticipation of travel re-opening on the back of vaccination programmes, according to Ryanair.

‘Stupid’

Mr O’Leary pointed out that the Republic’s quarantine rules required passengers arriving from France and Belgium must stay in hotels for two weeks, but if they drive across the border to the Netherlands, they will be welcomed into the State.

“It’s insanely stupid and ineffective, all it does is present an image that Ireland is closed to visitors,” Mr O’Leary declared.

Mr O’Leary stressed that it was not only Ryanair that was frustrated with the Government, pointing out that Irish rival Aer Lingus was moving planes to Manchester to sell transatlantic flights “that should be coming into Dublin”.

He told analysts pointed out that Irish aviation had given Eamon Ryan, Minister for Transport presented Mr Ryan a plan for air travel’s recovery last July but had “heard nothing” from him since then.