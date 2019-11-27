Irish Ferries owner reports rise in turnover to €308.8m

Revenue at Irish Continental Group rose by 8.2 per cent to €308.8 million in the first ten months of the year.

In a trading update, the group said turnover was achieves across all it businesses, with its ferries division performing particularly strongly.

Total revenues at the ferries division amounted to €184.3 million, up 7.1 per cent on the prior year. It attributed the increase to a number of factors including schedule changes and additional cruise ferry capacity arising from the entry into service of the WB Yeats ferry.

Irish Ferries carried 370,700 cars in the first ten months, an increase of 1.6 per cent on the same period a year earlier. These volumes were achieved against a decision to suspend sailings on the tourism oriented fastcraft during the low tourism winter season.

Freight carryings amounted to 283,000 roll-on/roll-off (RoRo) units, up 10.5 per cent on an annual basis.

Total revenues in ICG’s container and terminal division for the first ten months amounted to €131 million, a 9.1 per cent increase on the prior year.

Container freight volumes shipped were 316,000 twenty-foot equivalent unit (teu), up 5.7 per cent on the previous year.

Units handled at the group’s terminals in Dublin and Belfast increased 4.1 per cent year on year to 293,900 lifts.

ICG said during the ten months to the end of October, it returned over €26 million to shareholders and invested in excess of €25 million in expanding and improving its fleet.

Net debt at the end of October was €118.8 million, the company said.