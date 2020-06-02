Irish comic book artist designs face mask coverings for young flyers

Irish artist Will Sliney has teamed up with budget airline EasyJet to create a new range of comic book-inspired face masks coverings for younger flyers.

The Ballycotton-based comic book artist, who is best known for his work on Marvel comics Spider-Man and Stars Wars, has designed the limited edition coverings to coincide with a ramping up of flights by the carrier.

EasyJet is restarting a small number of routes across the UK from June 15th with more to be restored by July.

A number of new health and safety measures are in place due to Covid-19, with all passengers, including children over six, asked to wear protective face masks onboard. The washable “lion” and “pilot’ themed coverings are designed to be worn over younger traveller’s own masks and can be taken home to keep and re-use.

Flying with face masks is going to a new experience for everyone, especially young children so I hope these fun designs, inspired by comic book characters, help to encourage kids to wear their masks onboard,” said Mr Sliney.

“I have used a combination of a lion animal character and a futuristic pilot to create a set of mask covers to bring out the inner superhero in all young flyers,” he added.

EasyJet, which has been grounded during the lockdown, said it expects to have about 30 per cent of flights operating over the summer period.