Irish-based Ryanair pilots in strike vote

Holiday makers face potential disruption next month as Irish-based Ryanair pilots ballot for strike in a dispute over pay.

Members of the Irish Airline Pilots’ Association (Ialpa) - affiliated to trade union Fórsa - directly employed by Ryanair met on Tuesday over the carrier’s lack of response to a pay claim they submitted in February.

The pilots began balloting for industrial action, up to and including strike, in a vote due to end on August 9th, indicating that any stoppages could begin in the middle of next month.

“This reflects the frustration and disappointment with the lack of meaningful engagement with Ryanair,” a spokesman said. He described progress on the pay claim as “glacial”.

If pilots vote for industrial action, the union will have to serve at least seven days notice before its members strike.

This means that any action will take place after the August bank holiday weekend, which falls at the start of the month.

However, Ialpa said that it remained committed the process and would meet Ryanair as scheduled next week to discuss the claim. Ryanair did not comment.

The Irish pilots’ move comes as British Airline Pilots Association members in the airline continue with their own ballot for industrial action over pay.

The British union has also expressed frustration with the pace of talks with Ryanair over its members’ claim.