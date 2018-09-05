Irish based Ryanair pilots accept collective agreement

Irish-based Ryanair pilots have voted to accept a deal ending a dispute with the airline that led to several one day strikes over the summer.

Around 100 members of Ryanair’s 350 Irish-based pilots have been in dispute with the company over base transfers, promotions, leave and other issues since early July.

They have voted unanimously to accept a deal brokered between the Irish Airline Pilots’ Association (Ialpa) - part of trade union Forsa - and Ryanair during talks led by independent mediator Kieran Mulvey. Mr Mulvey will continue in an oversight role under the agreement.

Confirming the result of the ballot, an Ialpa-Forsa said the vote showed that 100 per cent of members believed that the proposal was a first step to providing transparency and fairness while allowing Ryanair to recruit and retain pilots.

Spokesman Captain John May said Ialpa members fully respected Ryanair’s low-cost business approach but no longer accepted the company’s “highly problematic” employment model.

“After decades of declining pay and conditions pilots in Ryanair have now firmly found a unified voice,” he said.

“When pilots are treated fairly and transparently, they will be motivated to contribute to their airline’s success, stay at the company and make their career with that airline.”

The deal accepted by the pilots covers base transfers and other issues related to seniority.

Captain May thanked Mr Mulvey and officials from Forsa and the Irish Congress of Trade Unions who took part in the mediation process.

In his statement, Mr Mulvey welcomed the acceptance of the agreement, saying it marks a “significant landmark”.

“The agreement provides for a continued “oversight role “ for the mediator and I hope the parties use this process to build further upon this initial collective agreement for both the commercial success of Ryanair and the successful resolution through this process of matters of concern to pilot grades.

“In the light of this decision I now anticipate and expect that the Board of Ryanair will now lift and withdraw the letters of Protective Notices issued to employees,” Mr Mulvey said.

The dispute led to five one-day strikes at Ryanair’s bases in the Republic in July and early August.