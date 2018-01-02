ICG invests €165.2m in new cruise ferry for Dublin-Holyhead route

Irish Continental Group is investing €165.2 million in a new cruise ferry for its Dublin to Holyhead route, which will be the largest in the world for vehicle capacity.

The transport company has signed a deal with German firm FSG to build the ship, which will be able to carry 1,800 passengers and crew along with 330 freight units, and deliver it before mid-2020. When it is operational, the new ship is expected to replace the MV Ulysses, which will take over from the MV Epsilon, a chartered vessel.

The new ship will be a 50 per cent increase in peak freight capacity compared to the MV Ulysses, ICG said.

Under the deal with FSG,20 per cent of the contract price will be paid during its construction in instalments, with the remaining 80 per cent balance on delivery.

“This investment underpins the confidence the group has in the markets in which we operate,” said Eamonn Rothwell, chief executive of ICG. “Alongside the recent investment in the MV WB Yeats, it brings our total investment to €315 million for these two vessels designed for our operations on the Irish Sea. The construction of a cruise ferry of this size will offer both additional capacity and an enhanced experience for both our tourism and freight customers. This infrastructural investment enhances ‘the bridge’ to the UK and Continental Europe that is a vital part of the continued success of Ireland’s open economy.”